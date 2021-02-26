Advertisement

2nd-grader’s donut design to be sold at Bearscat to raise money for playground

Calvin Romero's Donut
Calvin Romero's Donut(Grimsrud second grade teacher Tania Schroder)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grimsrud Elementary School second-graders got to see their donut creation come to life this week.

The students were tasked with designing a donut to sell at Bearscat Bakehouse to help pay for new playground equipment.

Bearscat chose second-grader Calvin Romero’s design.

The Grizz Pop! A donut resembling the BombPop popsicle - cherry - vanilla - blue raspberry icing.

“Well, my teacher helped me, like look at the pictures and stuff and I figure to make a popsicle donut. So, I tried it and I liked it,” said Romero.

The donut will be sold at Bearscat Bakehouse in Bismarck February 26 and Feburary 27.

Proceeds from the sale of The Grizz Pop donut will be used to purchase new playground equipment for Grimsrud.

