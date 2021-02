BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you go online, you’ll find an endless number of ideas and suggestions for proper diet and healthy living, but what’s the research behind it and can you trust it?

Katie Kost is the General Manager at Proximal 50 in Bismarck and her advice is simple, when dealing with these issues it’s always best to work only with professionals.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.