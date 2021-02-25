Advertisement

Watford City High School students create food pantry for their school

Food Pantry
Food Pantry(Watford City High School Principal Jim Green)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many schools across the state have food backpack programs to make sure food insecure students and families have enough to eat.

Watford City High School did not and some of its students decided to change that.

In-light of COVID-19, students in the Entrepreneurship class focused on giving back to their community rather than making a profit.

They surveyed their principal, counselors, and other students to see what kind of project might do the best, and they chose a food pantry.

This food pantry was designed to be anonymous so that more students would feel comfortable asking for help.

“We tried to start one in the past here at the high school, but we could not get students to actually participate because they were too afraid to speak up, and so we wanted, like, a way that kids could come in and not feel ashamed,” said Watford City High School senior Megan Jarland.

Students fill out a Google form requesting the items they need.

That information then goes to the school counselors.

“We have students that fill those orders; however, they never see the student that’s requesting those items,” said Watford City High School Business Technology teacher Kalsey Kronberg.

The students went to the school board to ask for funding for the organizational materials for the pantry, and they partnered with Great Plains Food Bank to help distribute the food.

“We can go through and select the kind of items that we may need, as well as potentially in the future doing some drives for other items that we may need to fill that space. We’re realizing that hygiene products are a big need,” said Kronberg.

So far, 52 pounds of food have gone out to six families.

The pantry is restocked every month.

