Update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout for Minot-based healthcare providers

MINOT, N.D. – This week leadership Trinity Health announced that they entered into the next tier of phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

It focuses on adults over the age of 18 with two or more high risk health conditions.

First District Health Unit also recently transitioned into that tier.

As of Feb. 22, Trinity Health vaccinated more than 7,500 people against the coronavirus.

Up until now only adults 65 and older could participate, but this week that changed.

“We have just graduated to that category of basically from 18 to 64, people with two or more medical conditions,” said Trinity Health Marketing Director Karim Tripodina.

According to leadership, the hospital gets roughly 1,000 doses of the vaccine every three weeks.

“The way it works is we use our electronic records to identify eligible groups then send them invitations,” said Tripodina.

Conditions that meet the criteria are listed on the CDC website, and include those with cancer, heart conditions, and obesity.

Over at First District Health Unit, more than 1,600 adults 18 to 64 with high-risk health conditions have been vaccinated this week, but the process is a little different.

Since public health does not have access to medical records, patients who believe they fit into an eligible group call to schedule their appointment.

“We do the best we can by advertising with those medical conditions, but we leave it up to the public to be truthful with that,” said Immunization Coordinator at First District Health Unit Lacey McNichols.

First District, which announced they would transition to this phase last Saturday, said they make those decisions based on demand.

“We had opened it up to 65 and older just for a couple of days because we had appointments left to fill, and we couldn’t fill them, so we moved down to the next priority group,” said McNichols.

The Vaccine Coordinator at First District said patients who have not been called by Trinity Health can make an appointment with the public health department, but should finish taking the vaccine where they started.

Both providers administer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The next tier in phase 1b is school and daycare workers.

