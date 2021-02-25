Survey aims to improve food bank services for those in need

MINOT, N.D. – Great Plains Food Bank is hoping to better assist those in need by conducting a survey on access.

In 2019 The Lord’s Cupboard food pantry help to feed a little more than 6,000 children, but that number doubled during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Board members with the pantry said a host of issues have contributed to a lack of access to food.

“Transportation for people, people’s health, if they have any autoimmune deficiencies, they don’t want to take the risk to go out so getting the food is a problem,” said Lord’s Cupboard Executive Board Member Connie Wilson.

Their partner Great Plains Food Bank is conducting a survey to find out more about access to food, cultural and religious food needs, and access to healthy food in Ward and other counties they serve.

“By surveying people and finding out what their needs are, we can figure out how to better provide our services and ensure people have access to those foods,” said Janice Tweet, Great Plains Community Initiatives Coordinator.

Roughly 130 Ward County residents have taken the survey since it went up in early February.

“We have had some great responses we are still looking for some more especially in ward county because we know that the population is higher,” said Tweet.

Leadership with Food Pantries in Minot said taking it could help create meaningful changes down the line.

“I hope with the survey they see that there is a need for healthier options and ways to distribute the food to the people,” said Wilson.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Friday, Feb. 26.

There is also a $5 incentive for taking the survey.

To take the survey click here.

The password to enter the survey is “food.”

