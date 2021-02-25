Stark County Sheriff’s Office responds to ice fishing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a vehicle falling through the ice on Patterson Lake outside of Dickinson Thursday morning.

Deputies say 38-year-old Josh Jones and 42-year-old Derrick Weiler of Dickinson were leaving their ice house before 5 a.m., when Jones’ pickup truck broke through the ice.

Deputies say Jones was able to escape the truck before it went under the ice. Weiler was in a different vehicle ahead of the pickup. Deputies say no one was injured.

