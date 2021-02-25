Advertisement

South Gate at Minot Air Force Base closed Thursday for security exercise

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The South Gate at Minot Air Force Base will be closed for several hours Thursday, Feb. 25 for an exercise, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

The gate will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The post indicates that there will be large numbers of Security Forces personnel in the area during this time, and weapons simulators will be used.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Source: AP
North Dakota Behavioral Health expanding suicide prevention efforts
Bill that would have mandated insurance coverage for fertility treatment fails; supporters continue fight
Tigirlily
Music Duo Tigirlily topping charts
Johnson and Johnson
Johnson and Johnson vaccine could make its way to North Dakota