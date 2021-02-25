South Gate at Minot Air Force Base closed Thursday for security exercise

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The South Gate at Minot Air Force Base will be closed for several hours Thursday, Feb. 25 for an exercise, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

The gate will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The post indicates that there will be large numbers of Security Forces personnel in the area during this time, and weapons simulators will be used.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.