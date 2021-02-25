Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

