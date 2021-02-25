Advertisement

Powers Lake Hotel renovation bringing life to Main Street

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE, N.D. – A couple in Powers Lake is restoring one of the oldest buildings in town.

Originally founded in 1909 as a hotel, the building has served a few different roles over its more than hundred year history, but in 2019 it became a hotel once more, the Historic Hygge Hotel.

These empty rooms show some of the hotel’s struggles during the pandemic.

“This place is beautiful, I wish it was for sale, I’d buy it. I wish I had a reason to come spend the night here, but if I ever get stranded or whatever I know there is a place I can stay where hospitality is number one,” said Elena Salinas, visitor.

Despite that, owner Lisa Thomas found other ways to turn the historic building into a tourist destination, with a cafe and coffee shop to better serve the community

“It’s sassy, classy. The food is fantastic. I’m not a sandwich person, but I love sandwiches when I come here,” said Salinas. Guests have started to come in once more.

“For bird hunting season for example in October we were really busy, and that was something that they could do together and still enjoy their vacation and still be six feet apart and be outdoors,” said Thomas.

The Thomas’ plan to use a grant from the Department of Commerce to renovate the basement into a space for private gatherings to help bring even more tourism and life back to Main Street.

The owners said they are always looking for other services they can provide in the community to bring people in.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.2% rate; 118 positive; 1 death; 8.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Survey aims to improve food bank services for those in need
Corrections facilities rollout COVID-19 vaccines to inmates and employees
Isley
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Isley
Two of a kind
Two Of A Kind