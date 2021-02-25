Powers Lake Hotel renovation bringing life to Main Street

LAKE, N.D. – A couple in Powers Lake is restoring one of the oldest buildings in town.

Originally founded in 1909 as a hotel, the building has served a few different roles over its more than hundred year history, but in 2019 it became a hotel once more, the Historic Hygge Hotel.

These empty rooms show some of the hotel’s struggles during the pandemic.

“This place is beautiful, I wish it was for sale, I’d buy it. I wish I had a reason to come spend the night here, but if I ever get stranded or whatever I know there is a place I can stay where hospitality is number one,” said Elena Salinas, visitor.

Despite that, owner Lisa Thomas found other ways to turn the historic building into a tourist destination, with a cafe and coffee shop to better serve the community

“It’s sassy, classy. The food is fantastic. I’m not a sandwich person, but I love sandwiches when I come here,” said Salinas. Guests have started to come in once more.

“For bird hunting season for example in October we were really busy, and that was something that they could do together and still enjoy their vacation and still be six feet apart and be outdoors,” said Thomas.

The Thomas’ plan to use a grant from the Department of Commerce to renovate the basement into a space for private gatherings to help bring even more tourism and life back to Main Street.

The owners said they are always looking for other services they can provide in the community to bring people in.

