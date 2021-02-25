Parks and Recreation District reassessing community needs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last June, a proposal to build a recreation complex by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District was shot down by voters.

According to several studies and a citizen group, the recreation complex would have addressed high-priority community needs such as the aging infrastructure and lack of indoor recreation spaces.

Now, the Parks and Recreation District is asking for community input to determine how the pandemic or other factors have changed community priorities.

“The recreational needs continue. And we have some concerns. With some of the programs we have capacity issues, and we lack indoor space,” said Randy Bina Executive Director of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

Upon completion, the data from the survey will be reviewed at a Board of Park Commissioners’ meeting and will be made available on the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District’s website.

The community survey is meant to define the recreational needs of the public and will be mailed out by the Parks and Recreation staff with the Spring/Summer Activities Schedule in April.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.