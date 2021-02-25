North Dakota Behavioral Health expanding suicide prevention efforts

MINOT, N.D. – The state Behavioral Health Department recently expanded its suicide prevention efforts.

Leadership with the department said while suicide rates have not spiked, data does show an increase in depression and thoughts of suicide.

Their new grant funding opportunity offers local government and private organizations, nonprofits, as well as tribal nations a chance to enhance their suicide prevention services.

They’ve allocated $750,000 to the project and roughly 19 candidates will be chosen.

“One of the purposes of the grant is to ensure that we are targeting individuals that may be of the highest risk of suicide, and that can include groups for example young adults, individuals that are survivors of suicide loss, or attempt survivors,” said Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness.

The deadline to apply is March 5.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.