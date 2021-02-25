ND Lawmaker apologizes for telling colleague ‘You’re not my effing mother’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota lawmaker is apologizing for an altercation between himself and other lawmakers in the Capitol cafeteria.

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, said two Democratic lawmakers asked him to put on his mask at the cafeteria, and Simons said no.

Simons calls what he experienced “mask shaming,” but added he admits he didn’t handle it properly.

At the Capitol, some parts of the building have a mask mandate and others are just recommendations.

At the cafe, masks are required.

When Simons was approached by a couple of lawmakers requesting he put on the mask, he says he refused, was asked to leave, and he snapped.

“I told her to eff off. I did. And they said something else, and I said ‘I’m not your effing mother. Leave me the eff alone.’ Or something like that. And it was horrible,” Simons said in his Facebook Live apology.

Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, said in a Facebook post that she was one of the two Democratic lawmakers in the altercation.

“Besides passing a bill on Monday to prohibit any mask mandates, lawmakers are increasingly resistant to their own mask rule at the capitol and are pushing to do away with it,” Hanson said in a Facebook post.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said he believes Simons was genuine in his apology, and said behavior like this boils down to individual responsibility.

“Certainly it’s a stressful job and there’s a lot of tension going on inside and outside of the chamber, but how we react to the things we say is not excusable,” Boschee said.

The issue of ongoing mask mandates has been a point of contention amongst lawmakers.

Says it stems from personal disagreements within his own party, adding that it was making things “tense” amongst his Republican colleagues.

“It’s a joke. And the Democrats, I’m sure, are mad because we’re not taking it serious as a Republican party. And you know we’re not serious because of the way we are not wearing the mask consistently,” Simons said.

He says he’s working on handling things better.

And legislative leadership said they’re considering dropping the mask mandate within the coming weeks.

Simons said he’s not sorry for what he said or not wearing a mask, but for the swearing. Saying “Christians don’t swear.”

