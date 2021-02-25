Mountrail County audit reveals areas of concern

STANLEY, N.D. – A recent state audit of Mountrail County is raising concerns over handling of the county’s finances after the results found that not everything was up to par.

The State Auditor’s Office identified ten separate areas of concern in the county.

What began as a normal audit lead to the discovery of more than a $17 million surplus in the counties road and bridge fund.

Additional findings include failure to submit proper reports to the tax department. Other areas include misclassification of revenue and assets not being listed accurately. The audit also includes a corrective action plan for each area of issue in response.

Managers at the State office said they are there to offer support as leaders figure out how to correct the issues.

“The corrective actions plan actually is from the clients. If they have questions on what they can do, we give options to them. Anything they need to address on their end is definitely a management decision. We can give advice to them but those decision are theirs,” said Audit Manager Heath Erickson.

Your News Leader reached out to the Mountrail County Auditor’s office for comment.

They said they could not address the audit until it’s approved by the county commissioners at their next meeting.

The commissioners may come up with rebuttals or changes.

Their next meeting is March 2.

You can read the full audit here.

