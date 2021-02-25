Advertisement

Mandan Rodeo Days will be held as planned this summer

By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Another summer favorite Mandan Rodeo Days will be held as planned this summer.

Mandan Rodeo officials say they don’t think this year’s event will look too different from last year’s.

They had COVID-19 mitigations in place.

They encouraged extra hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing.

“At this point we’re still working with the North Dakota state health and along with our local health department to continue with these COVID guidelines that we currently have and likely will still have in July,” said Mandan Rodeo Chairman Heather Jacobson-Bauer.

The rodeo is scheduled from July 2-4 and online tickets go on sale in March.

However, you can also purchase tickets at the event.

Find details about the rodeo on the website, www.MandanRodeo.com

