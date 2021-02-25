Kenmare sixth-grader looking to make impact on state cabinet

KENMARE, N.D. – State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been forming her student cabinet since 2015. Baesler selected the 23 students from all across the state that will make up this year’s cabinet.

A sixth-grader from Kenmare, Marley Lotevdt applied to be a part of the State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet.

“My mom told me I would be good at it because I do like to speak my mind and she said I would be a really good lawyer one day,” said Marley.

Marley explained she wants to make social changes in schools across North Dakota.

“I’ve dealt with bullies before and I feel like no one should ever have to go through with that. My cousins are African American and I’ve seen how they have been treated differently because of their skin color,” said Marley.

Marley’s teachers add that she will be an incredible advocate.

“Marley has a lot of spunk, a great personality and she is determined. She preserves in all situations,” said Kenmare Middle School Teacher Tracey Houck.

They added that she is a team player.

“She really just brings out the best of people, always has a smile on her face, and is encouraging of her classmates and peers,” said Jackie Rockeman, a middle school teacher at Kenmare.

Including student voices and learning experiences are important to State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, founder of the cabinet.

“I had multiple opportunities to meet with teachers, to meet with principals, to meet with school superintendents, even families and parents but i didn’t have a consistent medium, if you will, to ask students questions and hear their replies, to get their feedback,” said Baesler.

Giving those who typically do not have a voice in education.

“When you give young people the opportunity to share their opinion and share their voice, they are number one very grateful for the opportunity and they rise to the occasion and they respectfully share their insight that is so important to the work we do,” said Baesler.

Improving education by starting with those who are most impacted, the students.

The students serve an 18-month term on the student cabinet and meet every three months.

The students serve an 18-month term on the student cabinet and meet every three months.

You can find the full list of student cabinet members here.