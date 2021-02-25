Johnson and Johnson vaccine could make its way to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FDA’s review of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine claims it is safe and effective. This comes just two days before the agency’s vaccine advisory panel is set to vote on the vaccine’s approval.

State health officials said their first Johnson and Johnson vaccine order could happen by the end of the weekend, meaning the state could receive the first shipment sometime next week. But without much guidance yet on who should receive this third vaccine, health professionals are unsure how to get the new product into patients arms.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be available very soon, but its distribution could come before the state knows what to do with it.

“We can’t sit on it. We need to get it into people. So we will need a plan on how to do that,” said Dr. Stephen Pickard.

The Vaccine Ethics Committee has a tough decision on where to institute this third vaccine because its efficacy rate is lower than the previous two vaccines being used in the U.S.

The committee discussed whether those experiencing homelessness should receive this vaccine, but ultimately decided against targeting that population.

“Saying you’re homeless so we’re only going to offer you the Johnson and Johnson. That makes it a Hobson’s choice of you can get something that’s not as effective or you go without,” said Dr. Steven Mitchell.

Instead, the single-dose vaccine could be helpful for jails.

“I’m just concerned they’re not going to get second doses, so Johnson and Johnson is a way to at least get a high number of people vaccinated in local corrections,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

The committee is also considering other workforce groups, like teachers and grocery store workers, but said the most ethical plan may be to simply insert the vaccine into whichever priority group they’re currently vaccinating.

“I think potentially the best avenue is just to put it in the flow of vaccines and maybe not targeting specific populations,” said Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke.

The problem is there’s still a lot of questions about the new vaccine that have not been answered.

The state has no idea how many vaccines they’ll receive, so they can’t make any promises. With the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices scheduled to meet to discuss the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Sunday, Feb. 28, the state’s Vaccine Ethics Committee will meet early next week to make their final decisions on who should receive the new vaccine.

