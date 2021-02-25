Advertisement

In July 2022, 988 will become the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for US

Suicide Hotline
Suicide Hotline(FirstLink Director of Helpline Operations Jennifer Illich)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In July 2022, 988 will become the three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for the entire country.

The North Dakota Behavioral Health Division received a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 state planning grant of $130,000 from Vibrant Emotional Health, to get the number up and running.

FirstLink is the state’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provider.

It will work with the state to develop the necessary infrastructure so that everybody has access to the new number in North Dakota.

“The short number is going to be so much easier to remember. So, in times of crisis, it’s hard to remember that long 1-800 number, so in July 2022 every phone line will be able to dial 988 and get your nearest national suicide prevention lifeline,” said FirstLink Director of Helpline Operations Jennifer Illich.

Until the new number goes live, North Dakotans who need support should continue to call the Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

