House passes bill to replace their own members

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last fall, state’s electoral system was caught in the state’s Supreme Court after a dead man was elected to the state legislature.

Since state law didn’t clearly define who had the right to fill that seat, the State Legislature went to court against Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Court ruled in favor of the Legislature, and now the Legislature is looking to cement that power.

The State House passed a bill that says the party of the deceased candidate will name the replacement legislator.

“We have three branches of government and each has its own powers. Because of the separation of powers, each of the branches should police and manage their own house,” said Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks.

This policy would mirror the policy of replacing sitting lawmakers who die during their term as well.

