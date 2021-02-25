Advertisement

House passes bill to replace their own members

(North Dakota Legislature)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last fall, state’s electoral system was caught in the state’s Supreme Court after a dead man was elected to the state legislature.

Since state law didn’t clearly define who had the right to fill that seat, the State Legislature went to court against Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Court ruled in favor of the Legislature, and now the Legislature is looking to cement that power.

The State House passed a bill that says the party of the deceased candidate will name the replacement legislator.

“We have three branches of government and each has its own powers. Because of the separation of powers, each of the branches should police and manage their own house,” said Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks.

This policy would mirror the policy of replacing sitting lawmakers who die during their term as well.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House passes recreational marijuana bill
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.2% rate; 118 positive; 1 death; 8.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
Doctors say they’ve learned what to expect about new strains from other coronaviruses
Gabby's article was submitted and published in the local newspaper and has been shared dozens...
A dad’s work inspires his daughter’s school essay shared with the city
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND Lawmaker apologizes for telling colleague ‘You’re not my effing mother’
The Bismarck Police Department says a 57-year-old man drove into a home on Bismarck’s South...
Bismarck man cited for driving into house