Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was taken into custody and a dozen cattle were on the loose after a cattle trailer rolled onto its side Thursday afternoon.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m. while it was getting onto the interstate from Memorial Highway.

Troopers say the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Cops herding cattle (KFYR)

Dozens of law enforcement officers from Mandan, Bismarck, Morton County, and Highway Patrol herded the cattle from neighborhoods and the interstate.

