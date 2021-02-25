Advertisement

Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m....
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m. while it was getting onto the interstate from Memorial Highway.(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was taken into custody and a dozen cattle were on the loose after a cattle trailer rolled onto its side Thursday afternoon.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m. while it was getting onto the interstate from Memorial Highway.

Troopers say the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Cops herding cattle
Cops herding cattle(KFYR)

Dozens of law enforcement officers from Mandan, Bismarck, Morton County, and Highway Patrol herded the cattle from neighborhoods and the interstate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House passes recreational marijuana bill
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.2% rate; 118 positive; 1 death; 8.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile...
Crew from Minot Air Force Base participates in unarmed missile launch
House passes bill to replace their own members
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
Doctors say they’ve learned what to expect about new strains from other coronaviruses
Gabby's article was submitted and published in the local newspaper and has been shared dozens...
A dad’s work inspires his daughter’s school essay shared with the city