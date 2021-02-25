Advertisement

Crew from Minot Air Force Base participates in unarmed missile launch

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile...
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at 11:49 p.m. PT Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brittany E. N. Murphy)(Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy | Chris Okula)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDENBURG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Members of the 91st Missile Wing from Minot participated in a test launch and re-entry of an unarmed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Tuesday night in California, according to Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs.

The ICBM was launched at 11:47 p.m. PT, and traveled 4,200 miles to a location in the Marshall Islands. The missile came from the 341st Missile Wing, which was joined by the 90th and 91st Missile Wings as well as the 576th Flight Test Squadron in the exercise.

The routine launches are scheduled years in advance. They demonstrate the Minuteman III capabilities, but are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.

Minot Air Force Base houses two of the three wings of the Air Force—the 91st Missile Wing and the 5th Bomb Wing.

