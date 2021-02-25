Bismarck man cited for driving into house

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department says a 57-year-old man drove into a home on Bismarck’s South side Wednesday afternoon.

Blair Wanner was charged with reckless driving after police say he left the road, hit multiple signs and trees before crashing into a home on Reno Ave.

Police reported no injuries.

The Bismarck Police Department has submitted him for a driver’s licenses retest.

