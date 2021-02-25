Bismarck man cited for driving into house
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department says a 57-year-old man drove into a home on Bismarck’s South side Wednesday afternoon.
Blair Wanner was charged with reckless driving after police say he left the road, hit multiple signs and trees before crashing into a home on Reno Ave.
Police reported no injuries.
The Bismarck Police Department has submitted him for a driver’s licenses retest.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.