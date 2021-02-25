Assisted-Living Center in Crosby Achieves Full Vaccination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All 23 residents and staff at Crosby’s Northern Lights Villa assisted-living center are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. They join a short list of other facilities in the state to achieve this status.

After successfully keeping the virus out of the facility last year, all 15 residents and 8 staff members began receiving their first doses in January.

Prior to the pandemic, residents were able to live independently with only some minor assistance, visiting family members, going to church, and occasionally dining out. Facility manager Geralyn Johnson says residents are ready to get some semblance of independence back after spending most of 2020 in hard lockdown.

“We’re eating together again which we weren’t doing before. They’re able to visit with their families again. It’s just giving them a little bit more freedom because they have to be able to make some of their own decisions again,” said Johnson.

Residents and staff will still need to get tested every week or so as new variants of the virus continue to emerge.

Johnson says the focus will now be on improving the overall mental health of residents after months of restrictions.

