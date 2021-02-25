Advertisement

Another legislative session?

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As part of a package of bills to reshape future legislative sessions, the North Dakota House passed a bill that brings them back to Bismarck every year.

HB 1378 allows lawmakers to hold a December session following an election.

The bill passed 57-36.

Opposers of the bill argued the citizen legislature shouldn’t put themselves on the path to a permanent legislature, and many of them have jobs they leave for months at a time to serve in the assembly.

Similar bills have passed the House and the Senate in recent weeks.

Lawmakers in both chambers have expressed interest in having another legislative session during their two-year terms, including increasing opportunities for special sessions during states of emergency.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House passes recreational marijuana bill
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.2% rate; 118 positive; 1 death; 8.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District survey
Parks and Recreation District reassessing community needs
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 1.7% rate; 91 positive; 1 death; 9.0% 2x vaccinated
Survey aims to improve food bank services for those in need
Hygge
Powers Lake Hotel renovation bringing life to Main Street