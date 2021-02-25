BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As part of a package of bills to reshape future legislative sessions, the North Dakota House passed a bill that brings them back to Bismarck every year.

HB 1378 allows lawmakers to hold a December session following an election.

The bill passed 57-36.

Opposers of the bill argued the citizen legislature shouldn’t put themselves on the path to a permanent legislature, and many of them have jobs they leave for months at a time to serve in the assembly.

Similar bills have passed the House and the Senate in recent weeks.

Lawmakers in both chambers have expressed interest in having another legislative session during their two-year terms, including increasing opportunities for special sessions during states of emergency.

