Advertisement

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file photo from July 24, 2006.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today.

Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House passes recreational marijuana bill
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.2% rate; 118 positive; 1 death; 8.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District survey
Parks and Recreation District reassessing community needs
The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens of more stores
A sign war is brewing outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office. It started when the GOP...
Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag
Democrats are trying to revive the Equality Act, which was passed in the House in 2019 but...
House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural...
Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Granholm as energy secretary