Woman goes viral for badly timed mask tattoo

By WLEX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WLEX) - The timing could not have possibly been worse for a tattoo that a Kentucky woman got at the beginning of the pandemic.

Leah Holland wanted to get a tattoo inspired by some kind words from a friend.

“We were just talking about things we admire about each other and he said, ‘You courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask’ like meaning that I’m undeniably myself. I thought that was a really poetic way of saying that,” she said.

After planning it for a couple of years, Holland got the tattoo on March 4, 2020, just two days before Kentucky reported its first case of COVID-19.

The words “refuse to wear a mask” quickly took on a whole new meaning.

“It basically looked like I’m totally anti-mask or whatever, which is not the case,” Holland said.

Worried about how it looked, she started covering her arms in public, but over time, she was able to laugh about it and even shared her tattoo’s story on TikTok.

The video quickly went viral and gained national and international attention.

“I just kind of wanted people to laugh with me because I think it’s funny now, too,” she said.

Plenty of people laughed with her, joking about the timing.

One comment on her video suggested that she add the line “hindsight is 2020″ to her tattoo.

“I’m glad there are people that find this as funny as I think it is,” Holland said.

In the end, Holland does not regret the tattoo and is happy to have this story behind it.

“It will be a funny story to tell years from now,” she said.

