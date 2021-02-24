BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - She started on the varsity basketball team even before she was in High School.

Madelyn Schmidt is a do-it-all guard for the Kidder County Wolves and she’s in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Madelyn Schmidt is a five-year starter for the Kidder County Wolves. The now senior’s devotion to basketball was evident as early as the eighth grade.

Kidder County Head Coach Dan Welder said: “Madelyn is all about dedication. She is the hardest worker I have ever coached. We do shot clubs in the summer; she wants to get better in so many different ways. She puts a lot of time in the off season, during season, playing AAU. Whatever it is. Like I said, she is the hardest worker I’ve had. I am going to miss her next year. She’s a great leader for the younger girls to look up to.”

Her success is no coincidence. Schmidt has been an all-stater the last two seasons and holds Kidder County school records in points, steals and three pointers, just to name a few.

“I was not that player when I first started with this, and I would have never dreamt those would have been able to be accomplished. So, definitely my coaches and my teammates just push me so hard. My family, my parents, they were always on me to get better, and I mean it’s great to break some records but definitely from my teammates. I’ve just enjoyed the game, let it come to me and I guess that is just something that came along with it,” said Madelyn Schmidt.

Schmidt has solidified her place in the Wolves record book, but she wants to be remembered as a mentor.

“It doesn’t matter about the stats. I just want to be someone that the younger girls look up to and they can say ‘wow Maddie was a good role model for us,’ and I just don’t care if anyone remembers any stats or anything. I just want to be a good friend to these girls and a good teammate and a good leader,” said Schmidt.

That influence reaches beyond the team.

Kidder County Senior Hailey Pfaff said: ”I think a lot of people look up to her like little girls. I’d say in the younger girls in the younger grades, they all would probably want to be Madelyn Schmidt.”

Wolves fans will only have to travel 59 miles to watch Schmidt play college basketball for the Jimmies.

“I decided to go to the University of Jamestown, my sister graduated from there and my brother currently goes there, so it’s someplace that I have always been familiar with,” said Schmidt. “I just enjoyed the atmosphere at the Neumann, and in games they have super nice facilities. And, just the girls on the team, I like the culture, and I like the way that they play. And on top of it all, I like the campus atmosphere at UJ. It’s a good fit for me, close to home so I am really excited to go there next year.”

Unfortunately for Schmidt and the Wolves, their season ended last night in a Region-3 semi-final loss to Carrington.

