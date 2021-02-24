Sen. Daines to vote against Interior Secretary nominee, Sen. Tester to vote in favor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday marked the second day of confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s Interior Secretary nominee, Deb Haaland.

Republican members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee continued to grill Haaland on her past stances on energy.

Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., is among a group of Republicans concerned about what her confirmation could mean for the oil and gas industry.

“Her record has been very clear in being anti-energy, anti-natural resources, anti-sportsman, anti-wildlife and land management. It’s very clear and very concerning, and I’m just concerned she’ll be unable to separate her radical agenda and her past clear positions,” said Daines.

While Daines says he will oppose Haaland’s nomination and work to defeat it, Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., says he will vote in favor of President Biden’s nominee.

“Make no mistake, the folks who work in the extractive resource industries are essential to Montana’s economy and I will continue to defend these jobs from burdensome regulations. But while we don’t agree on everything, Congresswoman Haaland has shown herself to be well qualified to lead the Interior Department, and I will vote to confirm her,” said Tester.

Daines says he expects a vote on Haaland’s confirmation to take place next week.

