Advertisement

Reshaping emergency sessions

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House wants more of a say during states of emergency.

With an overwhelming majority, representatives passed a bill that would limit a state of emergency to 30 days.

If the governor thinks the state of emergency should remain, he or she can call in the state Legislature for a remote emergency session where they can confirm or veto a 30-day extension.

There have been a couple other bills with similar language that have passed the House and Senate, however this bill rolls back the governor’s rule-suspending powers and gives the assembly the authority to rescind State Health Officer orders.

The bill passed 73-19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Cheyenne River Reservation Checkpoints
Cheyenne River’s COVID-19 checkpoints have been halted
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public for information regarding an...
North Dakota Game and Fish warden seeking information in illegal elk poaching
A new generation of linemen
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure