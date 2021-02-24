Advertisement

North Dakota Game and Fish warden seeking information in illegal elk poaching

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public for information regarding an illegal elk poaching case near Keene.(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public for information regarding an illegal elk poaching case near Keene.

According to a social media post, two bull elk were shot and left in a field near 40th Street NW and 109th Avenue NW near Keene.

One of the bulls had only its head removed, and the other was left intact, according to NDGF.

Wardens say the elk were shot on February 17th.

Anyone with information should report it to the poachers hotline at (701) 328-9921.

Individuals can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward if the information leads to a conviction.

