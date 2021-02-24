ND House builds on infrastructure bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers want more of the state’s revenues to be invested in state.

One of the biggest talking points this session was use of the Legacy Fund, which are dollars collected from oil and gas revenues.

Before the pandemic, cities and counties were clamoring for those dollars to be deployed on local infrastructure projects.

The North Dakota House passed a bill that would put hundreds of millions of dollars into local investments and establish a revolving loan fund.

“The tremendous growth opportunity our state has in emerging technologies: value-added agriculture, energy industry, and the importance of having access to investment capital, is the key to developing these industries,” said Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck.

Projects will have a $40 million loan maximum.

Democrats offered their own similar investment plan. Moments before it was shot down, Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, requested more public input be involved in the allocation process.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.