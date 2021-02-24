Advertisement

ND House builds on infrastructure bill

Legacy Fund
Legacy Fund(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers want more of the state’s revenues to be invested in state.

One of the biggest talking points this session was use of the Legacy Fund, which are dollars collected from oil and gas revenues.

Before the pandemic, cities and counties were clamoring for those dollars to be deployed on local infrastructure projects.

The North Dakota House passed a bill that would put hundreds of millions of dollars into local investments and establish a revolving loan fund.

“The tremendous growth opportunity our state has in emerging technologies: value-added agriculture, energy industry, and the importance of having access to investment capital, is the key to developing these industries,” said Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck.

Projects will have a $40 million loan maximum.

Democrats offered their own similar investment plan. Moments before it was shot down, Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, requested more public input be involved in the allocation process.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

North Dakota State Capitol Building
Future of the Capitol
Mike Seminary and Friends
Former Bismarck mayor launches new podcast
House promotes non-public schooling by slim margin
Cheyenne River Reservation Checkpoints
Cheyenne River’s COVID-19 checkpoints have been halted