Minoters dig out from Tuesday’s heavy snow

Snowblower
Snowblower(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Tuesday morning’s snowstorm prompted many in Minot to head out and clear their driveways and sidewalks.

By noon they were working on digging out. Snowblowers, plows, and shovels were hard at work around town and Your News Leader stopped to talk to a couple people about the pileup.

“Now that I’m done shoveling the driveway I could take three more inches. I’m a firm believer in a lot of moisture in the wintertime. That may not sit well with a lot of people, but it’s important to a majority of people in North Dakota. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” said David Bachmeier, Minot.

“Well it’s been a long time coming, we had all winter to rest up. it’s a workout though,” said Duane Klein, Minot.

The snow is expected to stop by Tuesday evening.

