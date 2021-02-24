Minot State University planning for in-person spring 2021 commencement

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot State University said they will hold an in-person graduation this spring.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on May 14 in the MSU Dome.

Safety precautions will include social distancing and masking.

MSU Student Affairs Vice President Kevin Harmon said staff feels excited to give students a graduation after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“It is the grandest day of the year, and not to have it, it was very disappointing for everyone. So I think that’s why the conversation of us having it this year is very exciting,” said Harmon.

Harmon said less than five students at the schools currently have the virus, and they feel they can continue with graduation in a safe way.

