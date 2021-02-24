Advertisement

Mandan Independence Day Parade is back on

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Mandan Independence Day Parade is back on after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

This year’s event will feature all of the fan favorites marching bands, floats, and horses.

COVID-19 guidelines will follow whatever the CDC recommends at that time.

“People are tired of being stuck at home. they’re tired of waiting. You know they want to be out and celebrating who we are,” said Mandan Progress Organization board president Layn Mudder.

Information and registration for the 2021 Mandan Parade is available online at: www.MandanParade.com

Mandan’s Independence Day Parade and Street Festival

Information and Registration for Mandan’s Independence Day Parade and Street Festival

www.mandanparade.com

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Northern Lights Villa
Assisted-Living Center in Crosby Achieves Full Vaccination
Suicide Hotline
In July 2022, 988 will become the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for US
Mandan Rodeo Days
Mandan Rodeo Days will be held as planned this summer
Perry Toineeta
Current inmate charged for sexting minor from jail