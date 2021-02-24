MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Mandan Independence Day Parade is back on after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

This year’s event will feature all of the fan favorites marching bands, floats, and horses.

COVID-19 guidelines will follow whatever the CDC recommends at that time.

“People are tired of being stuck at home. they’re tired of waiting. You know they want to be out and celebrating who we are,” said Mandan Progress Organization board president Layn Mudder.

Information and registration for the 2021 Mandan Parade is available online at: www.MandanParade.com

Mandan’s Independence Day Parade and Street Festival

Information and Registration for Mandan’s Independence Day Parade and Street Festival

www.mandanparade.com

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.