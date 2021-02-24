Advertisement

House promotes non-public schooling by slim margin

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill aimed at promoting non-public schooling by offering tax credits.

HB 1281 would offer a family an income tax credit of $500 per student that attends private or homeschool rather than public school.

According to a state-sponsored financial study, the bill would save families $9.6 million over the next two years.

Some lawmakers see it as an opportunity to expand learning options, but others aren’t sold on the idea.

“We’re starting down a path where pretty soon you get to the point where do you stop with this? It is everybody’s choice and it goes to a very small group that make the choice,” Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said.

The bill passed by only two votes, and there are talks about the tax credit going down to $250 per student.

Last session, a similar bill offered $2,000 per student, but failed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

North Dakota State Capitol Building
Future of the Capitol
Mike Seminary and Friends
Former Bismarck mayor launches new podcast
Cheyenne River Reservation Checkpoints
Cheyenne River’s COVID-19 checkpoints have been halted
North Dakota Legislature
Reshaping emergency sessions