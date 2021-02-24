Advertisement

House passes ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill

(Bullet)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House passed North Dakota’s version of “Stand Your Ground,” which would allow people to use deadly force out of self-defense without needing to retreat first.

Currently, North Dakota’s Castle Doctrine allows deadly force to protect themselves, loved ones and/or property. However, the law requires an attempt to retreat before using deadly force.

The bill passed Tuesday night removes that requirement.

“You don’t have to check a box and say, ‘when I was at the grocery store, did I look and see if there was a watermelon to hide behind? Could I have crawled into a hole or behind a corner?’ because there’s no time for that, and a reasonable person doesn’t do that when they’re fearing for their life, anyway,” Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, said.

The bill passed 77-16 and goes to the Senate.

Opposers of the bill fear this could enable more dangerous situations in abusive households.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
17 governors send letter to Biden
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.1% rate; 35 positive; 3 deaths; +7,577 vaccinated
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Latest News

Train explosion in Texas triggers North Dakota rail safety officials
North Dakota Alzheimer's death rate up 11% in 2020
North Dakota Alzheimer’s death rate up 11% in 2020
Head Start programs on two tribes receive federal grants
Minot Police have responded to quite a few accidents.
Heavy, slushy snow leads to multiple car crashes in Minot