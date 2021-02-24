House looks to merge DOH and DHS

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House is looking to merge the State Health Department with the Department of Human Services and make the DOH a subsidiary of the DHS.

Lawmakers argued some of the roles and functions of the two overlap and can cause confusion in policy from time to time, adding the two could be “easily merged.”

Even with an inevitable shuffle of personnel within the agencies, the state’s Legislative Council reports there would be no cost to taxpayers from 2021-2023 to reorganize.

Representatives passed the bill 73-21.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.