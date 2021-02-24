Advertisement

House looks to merge DOH and DHS

North Dakota Department of Health
North Dakota Department of Health(North Dakota Department of Health Facebook Page)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House is looking to merge the State Health Department with the Department of Human Services and make the DOH a subsidiary of the DHS.

Lawmakers argued some of the roles and functions of the two overlap and can cause confusion in policy from time to time, adding the two could be “easily merged.”

Even with an inevitable shuffle of personnel within the agencies, the state’s Legislative Council reports there would be no cost to taxpayers from 2021-2023 to reorganize.

Representatives passed the bill 73-21.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Deb Haaland
Sen. Daines to vote against Interior Secretary nominee, Sen. Tester to vote in favor
'Reub Gang' photo
Feds looking into drug pipeline from Detroit to North Dakota
Legacy Fund
ND House builds on infrastructure bill
North Dakota State Capitol Building
Future of the Capitol