Advertisement

GRAPHIC Video: Deputy brandishes gun, threatens driver in Houston

By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after video shows him pulling a gun on a driver and threatening to kill him.

The driver, George Dickerson, said traffic forced him to stop suddenly while the deputy was driving on a motorcycle behind him.

He said that angered the deputy. The result was caught on camera.

“I mean, that’s not something you do every day is threaten to kill somebody. If I threatened to kill somebody, I’d go to jail,” George Dickerson said. “If I held a gun to whomever and said I’m going to kill you, that’s a terroristic threat.”

Dickerson said he got caught up between two officers working a funeral procession Monday afternoon on the South Loop.

Dickerson said the motorcycle officer in front of him slammed on their brakes, so he did the same, which forced the Harris County Deputy on a motorcycle behind him to do the same.

“He said he was going to kill me because I stopped too short, and it wasn’t intentional. I was doing so because of the traffic, because of the cop in front of me. You know? I’m in a work truck. I’m definitely not going to be out there being a jerk,” Dickerson said.

His work partner caught the interaction on his phone, but they didn’t need the video to remember the gun pointed their direction.

“I just didn’t feel like it was right. You know, I woke up this morning, I was terrified,” Dickerson said.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office said they are aware of the video, and an investigation is taking place into what happened.

“I know they’re not all like that. You know, there’s just, there’s a few while everybody else is amazing,” Dickerson said.

The deputy involved is on administrative duties pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in...
US to seek seat on UN human rights body after Trump pullout
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash
A deputy is under investigation after appearing to pull a gun on a motorist in Houston.
GRAPHIC Video: Deputy pulls gun on driver in Houston