Future of the Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What is the future of the State Capitol?

Needs for space are growing, but lawmakers only meet for four months every two years.

For now, that is.

The State House passed a bill to study the special needs of the building, and consider possible expansions for meeting rooms and office space.

However, lawmakers are already considering a $40 million expansion to the building for the legislature.

