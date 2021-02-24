Former Bismarck mayor launches new podcast

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Retirement may sound like a great idea. Until you’re retired.

Many people find themselves a little bored once they no longer have to go to work every day.

Some people take up golf or start traveling to fill the extra time.

Former Bismarck mayor Mike Seminary has found a different way to fill his days.

Seminary is pretty comfortable behind the mic. You’ll find him here recording his new podcast, Mike Seminary and Friends, at least once a week. On this day, he’s reconnected with a high school friend turned war correspondent and author, Thomas Goltz.

This podcast is a retirement project; a suggestion from his wife as a way to keep busy.

“Deb suggested I launch a podcast based on a book I wrote,” Seminary explained.

That book was never published. Seminary says that’s probably a good thing.

“I’m a horrible write,” he laughed. “I’d rather talk than have people read my horrible writing.”

This podcast allows him to connect with people.

“I’m trying to find people who have great stories,” he said.

He’s got a long list of guests he’d like to have on his show.

“I’m calling them ‘needle movers’ and people that inspired me or have inspired others,” said Seminary.

Some, like Goltz, are old friends.

“A significant portion of the list are people that I’ve had some connection with.”

Others, he’s never met. But he’s sure one day they’ll be friends.

Seminary often spends up to eight hours preparing for each one-hour podcast.

“I spend a lot of time preparing.”

Preparation that keeps the podcast interesting and Seminary busy during retirement.

Seminary releases a new podcast every Wednesday.

You can find it on your favorite podcast platform. Just search “Mike Seminary and Friends.” Find more information about upcoming guests and past episodes on mikeseminary.com or on his Facebook page, Mike Seminary and Friends.

