Current inmate charged for sexting minor from jail

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police say an inmate at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center was charged for sending inappropriate messages to a minor over a jail texting system.

According to Bismarck Police, 30-year-old Perry Toineeta was booked at the detention center in January for theft.

Officers say Toineeta was sending sexual messages to a 16-year-old through the jail texting system on multiple occasions in February.

When interviewed by police, Toineeta confessed to having sex with the girl in November of 2020 when she was 15-years-old.

Toineeta is charged with corruption of a minor and luring minors by a computer.

