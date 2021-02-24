City of Minot trying to clear snow and slush from roadways

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past 12 hours, the Magic City has accumulated more than four inches of snow, coating roads, and making visibility poor.

Minot Public Works began working on the roads Monday night, pre-treating them with a brine mixture to prevent ice, but rain complicated things.

Tuesday morning, sand trucks went through emergency snow routes, intersections, and hills to help create some traction for drivers and help the snow start to melt.

Around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, all eight of the city’s plows were clearing major roadways, but their work soon became covered again with the ongoing snow.

The city’s Public Information Officer Derek Hackett said the plows will work well into the night until the roads are clear.

“They’ll go until every road is passable. That’s what our snow plan is. We start on the emergency routes, we hit the hills and the school sections, then move into residential and downtown. It’s whenever everything is bladed to pavement essentially. Whether it melts or we remove it, that’s how long they’ll be working,” said Hackett.

This is the first year the city has been able to use brine to pre-treat the roadways. The mixture cannot be used when it is too cold or when it is raining, which makes the brine less effective.

