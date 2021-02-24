Cheyenne River’s COVID-19 checkpoints have been halted

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 checkpoints that were instituted before entering some tribal land in South Dakota are now gone.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota had been screening visitors since the beginning of April.

They were at odds with Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., about having the authority to conduct them.

Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier said they are now allowing all vehicles to enter the reservation after discussing with public health professionals and due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

But checkpoint officers will still need to complete a travel form for every vehicle coming through.

