Advertisement

Cheyenne River’s COVID-19 checkpoints have been halted

Cheyenne River Reservation Checkpoints
Cheyenne River Reservation Checkpoints(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 checkpoints that were instituted before entering some tribal land in South Dakota are now gone.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota had been screening visitors since the beginning of April.

They were at odds with Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., about having the authority to conduct them.

Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier said they are now allowing all vehicles to enter the reservation after discussing with public health professionals and due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

But checkpoint officers will still need to complete a travel form for every vehicle coming through.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
House passes recreational marijuana bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

North Dakota Legislature
Reshaping emergency sessions
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public for information regarding an...
North Dakota Game and Fish warden seeking information in illegal elk poaching
A new generation of linemen
North Dakota family recounts in-flight engine failure