Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Lane Pitner

By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – For South Prairie’s Lane Pitner, basketball is all about energy.

“That’s a big thing that all teams need, and I feel like I have brought that to the team,” said Pitner, senior guard.

“He’s really helped us defensively. He flies all over the court for us, and he’s actually been our most reliable scorer,” said Jordan Cooper, head coach.

Pitner said having raw skills is not enough to be a great player.

“Hard work talent beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and just being able to run the floor will do way more for us than not being able to do those things,” said Pitner.

He joins his younger brother, Lance, in the Royals lineup. Lance said Lane has made a big impact on his game.

“Whenever I play basketball, we just fit in really good together. I think it brings a lot more confidence to me knowing someone always has my back,” said Pitner, junior forward/guard.

Lane has leading the Royals to uncharted postseason territory as one of his goals in his last year of high school basketball.

“This program has never made it to regionals, so we’re hoping maybe we can push and get there,” said Pitner.

The next stop for the Royals is this week’s District 12 Tournament.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill

Latest News

Basketball
Class B Basketball Polls
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts
Bison Finally Game Planning
NDSU Bison Football Live Spring Coverage