United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Lane Pitner

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – For South Prairie’s Lane Pitner, basketball is all about energy.

“That’s a big thing that all teams need, and I feel like I have brought that to the team,” said Pitner, senior guard.

“He’s really helped us defensively. He flies all over the court for us, and he’s actually been our most reliable scorer,” said Jordan Cooper, head coach.

Pitner said having raw skills is not enough to be a great player.

“Hard work talent beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and just being able to run the floor will do way more for us than not being able to do those things,” said Pitner.

He joins his younger brother, Lance, in the Royals lineup. Lance said Lane has made a big impact on his game.

“Whenever I play basketball, we just fit in really good together. I think it brings a lot more confidence to me knowing someone always has my back,” said Pitner, junior forward/guard.

Lane has leading the Royals to uncharted postseason territory as one of his goals in his last year of high school basketball.

“This program has never made it to regionals, so we’re hoping maybe we can push and get there,” said Pitner.

The next stop for the Royals is this week’s District 12 Tournament.

