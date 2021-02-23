Tuesday: 3.4% rate; 105 positive; 1 death; 8.4% 2x vaccinated
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.4% Tuesday. 105 tests were positive out of 3,775. There was 1 new death (1,439 total). 31 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 5 ICU beds occupied. 691 cases remain active. 15.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 8.4% receiving two doses. There have been 188,364 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.8%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.
COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.
Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.
BY THE NUMBERS
112,933
Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine
188,364
Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
3,775
Total Tests from yesterday*
1,630,262
Total tests completed since the pandemic began
105
Positive Individuals from yesterday*****
47
PCR Tests
58
Antigen Tests
99,416
Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
3.43%
Daily Positivity Rate**
691
Total Active Cases
-19
Change in active cases from yesterday
99
Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****
97,286
Total recovered since the pandemic began
31
Currently hospitalized
-7
Change in hospitalizations from yesterday
1
New death(s)
1,439
Total deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 80s from Stutsman County
NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY
Adams
0
Grant
0
Ransom
1
Barnes
1
Griggs
0
Renville
1
Benson
1
Hettinger
1
Richland
5
Billings
0
Kidder
0
Rolette
2
Bottineau
2
LaMoure
0
Sargent
1
Bowman
0
Logan
0
Sheridan
0
Burke
0
McHenry
2
Sioux
0
Burleigh
13
McIntosh
0
Slope
1
Cass
26
McKenzie
1
Stark
5
Cavalier
0
McLean
1
Steele
0
Dickey
0
Mercer
0
Stutsman
4
Divide
2
Morton
5
Towner
0
Dunn
0
Mountrail
4
Traill
0
Eddy
0
Nelson
0
Walsh
2
Emmons
0
Oliver
1
Ward
9
Foster
3
Pembina
1
Wells
2
Golden Valley
0
Pierce
0
Williams
5
Grand Forks
1
Ramsey
2
* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.
**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).
*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).
**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.
*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
