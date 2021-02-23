Advertisement

‘Singing Bridge’ on Highway 1806 west of Mobridge to remain closed

Singing Bridge
Singing Bridge(SD DOT)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Highway 1806 bridge, known as the “singing bridge,” west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 over the Grand River, will remain closed.

The department closed the bridge on Saturday as a safety precaution due to observed distresses reported on the bridge.

They say the bridge was inspected on Sunday and will remain closed until repairs are complete.

The department says traffic will need to use alternate routes during the closure.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Bison Finally Game Planning
NDSU Bison Football Live Spring Coverage

Latest News

Minot school buses
Minot Public Schools easing some building restrictions
Installing Apps
Lofty big tech bill fails in ND Senate, but could make its way to other states
Bismarck-Mandan see's new home construction building boom amid pandemic
Bismarck-Mandan sees new home construction building boom amid pandemic
Shots
North Dakota flu rates trending low