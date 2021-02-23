‘Singing Bridge’ on Highway 1806 west of Mobridge to remain closed

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Highway 1806 bridge, known as the “singing bridge,” west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 over the Grand River, will remain closed.

The department closed the bridge on Saturday as a safety precaution due to observed distresses reported on the bridge.

They say the bridge was inspected on Sunday and will remain closed until repairs are complete.

The department says traffic will need to use alternate routes during the closure.

