North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to resign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drew Wrigley, the current U.S. Attorney for North Dakota, announced his resignation from the office, effective Feb. 28, 2021, in a brief sent to President Joe Biden, his office announced Tuesday.

Wrigley has served in the role since his confirmation by the U.S. Senate in April 2019. He had also served as U.S. Attorney from 2001-2009, and is the only North Dakotan to have been twice presidentially appointed and approved by the Senate for the role.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the U.S. Department of Justice would be asking any U.S. Attorneys appointed by then-President Donald Trump to resign, with the exception of those in Delaware and Connecticut due to ongoing investigations.

Wrigley also served as North Dakota’s Lieutenant Governor under then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple, R-ND, from 2010-2016.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Chase will serve as acting U.S. Attorney. Chase has degrees from Minot State University and the University of North Dakota Law School.

It’s unclear at this time who President Biden will nominate to replace Wrigley. Earlier this month, Your News Leader reported that three former Democratic U.S. Senators from North Dakota wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to appoint Mac Schneider as the state’s next U.S. Attorney.

Schneider unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, for North Dakota’s at-large U.S. House seat in 2018, and served as North Dakota’s Senate Minority Leader for seven years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.