North Dakota local leaders pushing for federal LGBTQ protections

NORTH DAKOTA - A group of civic leaders across North Dakota, included city council and city commission members, have joined others across the country in sending a letter to Congress calling for federal protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

The letter calls for nondiscrimination protections at the federal level, including passage of The Equality Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

The legislation would cover areas of housing, access to public spaces, credit, unemployment, and education.

The full letter can be found here.

Your News Leader will have more on this story this week.

