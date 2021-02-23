Advertisement

North Dakota local leaders pushing for federal LGBTQ protections

The letter calls for nondiscrimination protections at the federal level, including passage of...
The letter calls for nondiscrimination protections at the federal level, including passage of The Equality Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH DAKOTA - A group of civic leaders across North Dakota, included city council and city commission members, have joined others across the country in sending a letter to Congress calling for federal protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

The letter calls for nondiscrimination protections at the federal level, including passage of The Equality Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

The legislation would cover areas of housing, access to public spaces, credit, unemployment, and education.

The full letter can be found here.

Your News Leader will have more on this story this week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Vervalen
Suspect taken into custody in Dunseith stabbing
Gun
Gun shops confronting gun shortage
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.6% daily rate; 2,116 tests, 45 positive, 1 death

Latest News

Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff...
Gov. Burgum orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims
17 governors send letter to Biden
Ice Sculpture
Bismarck man sculpts ice dragonfly
A new generation of linemen
A new generation of linemen