ND on road to increase gas tax

ND roads
ND roads(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State House is on the road to increasing the gas tax for the first time in more than 15 years.

Consumers pay a 23-cent tax for every gallon of gasoline they buy. This bill would increase that tax to 26 cents.

The increase would bring in an estimated $43.8 million over the next biennium for road projects.

The Gas Tax proposal has been adjusted a few times over the past month and could change again after it’s time in the Senate.

“I don’t like talking about taxes either, but sometimes it’s our responsibility because we do have deficient bridges. And we don’t want to get in the situation where some of those bridges are unsafe for the traveling public,” Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, said.

Those who voted against it said they were against the tax hike and are concerned about increased taxes and pressure on the oil industry from the Biden Administration.

With inflation, the gas tax should be 31 cents per gallon.

