N.D. House wants a licensed physician to be State Health Officer

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill that would require the State Health Officer be a licensed physician.

This cabinet position has been in the spotlight for nearly a year following the resignations of three State Health Officers since May 2020.

Lawmakers recently failed a bill that would’ve made the job an elected position. That bill died after lawmakers said it would be difficult to find a candidate willing to handle the public eye as a election candidate.

In recent weeks, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said a search team was in the final round of candidates to fill the position.

