ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In another round of votes regarding weapons and states of emergency, the state House passed a bill that changes ownership during a state of emergency.

The bill bans restrictions to the sale, registration, and/or ownership of dangerous weapons during a declared emergency.

North Dakota law already has legislation like this for firearms and ammunition.

Last week, the House failed another bill that would’ve expanded the number of public places where dangerous weapons could be carried.

